Taste of My Town: The 205 Coffee Bar

HOLLAND, MICH. - There's a new coffee shop in Holland that's serving much more than just lattes. The 205 on Columbia has unique offerings on tap, with breakfast and lunch options as well. We checked it out for this week's Taste of My Town. Just a few yards from Hope's Campus, the 205 Coffee Bar on Columbia is another reason to visit downtown Holland.

Open since April, the new owners have transformed the space. "It was an art gallery before we moved in here," said co-owner Darryl Martin. "My wife wanted this space to feel open, she wanted people to feel like they were having coffee outside, so the garage doors were her idea and creation."

"I absolutely love the atmosphere with the indoor/outdoor seating options. It's new, it's fun, it's comfortable. The coffee is great," said one visitor.

In addition to the espresso drinks served at their mod bar, they also have some unique offerings on tap. "We have our nitro coffee and our cold brew. We have on tap our kombucha tea. It's healthy for you with the probiotics and its very tasty, especially during summer time," said Darryl.

Their baked goods come fresh from DeBoer Bakery, but they offer much more than muffins. "Our sandwiches, our salads, are incredible, not only that but healthy." Their menu features dishes like chicken salad on spinach and caprese sandwiches on asiago cheese bread.

Their coffee comes from Ann Arbor, but with a hyper-local connection. "We use coffee from Stovetop Coffee Roasters. They are based in Ann Arbor, but its run by two Hope College guys kind of working to make really really high quality coffee," explained barista Mike Greene. And a Windmill Cookie comes free with every coffee drink.

"I love it. Having a new coffee shop like this is awesome and the fact that they serve food is great. I haven't had it myself but I heard the chicken salad is excellent. The baked goods are great, and you get a cookie with every coffee so who wouldn't love that," said another visitor.

"I love the atmosphere, the food looks great, can't wait to try the coffee," said another. And how about that nitro coffee? "It's really good, really refreshing." Just like the vision for this place. "This is always going to be relational with us, never transactional and how we can advance God's kingdom, impact lives, improve lives so that is the whole purpose of this coffee shop," said Darryl.

