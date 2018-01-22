Taste of My Town: The Green Well Rockford

The Green Well in Rockford offers comfort food with a little flair. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - You may be familiar with the comfortable space and delicious farm-to-table dishes that The Green Well has offered on Cherry Street for years. Now, a second location is open in Rockford, and locals are thrilled.

"We thought when Reds closed that we were going to be disappointed and now we are just so excited," said one diner.

The new restaurant moved into the former building of Reds on the River on Bridge Street.

Lauren Jaenicke, marketing and sustainability director of the Essence restaurant group, said the focus of this location is on the locals.

"We really wanted to show the people of Rockford we want to take care of you all the time," said Jaenicke. "We're not just here for the tourists that come in the summer months."

Comfort food with flair is what is on the menu. You'll find dishes unique to the Rockford location as well as specials.

