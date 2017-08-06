Taste of My Town: The Pump House

The Pump House in Grand Haven features over twenty flavors of frozen yogurt and over 100 topping options. Ice cream and other baked goods are also available. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The WZZM 13 Weatherball has made its way to the lakeshore...in the form of food.

For this year's Grand Haven Coast Guard festival, The Pump House whipped up a limited edition treat inspired by our own weatherball.

The Pump House is a staple in Grand Haven. Located on Harbor Drive right across from the musical fountain, the place is known as a dessert parlor because of their variety. They have 21 flavors of frozen yogurt and over 100 toppings to add to your yogurt. Other dessert options include ice cream, cake, cookies, and drinks.

One of their new experiments is edible cookie dough. You'll find six or seven flavors of this safe-to-eat treat. The limited edition flavor for the festival is Weatherball red velvet cookie dough.

The Pump House is more than just a place for desserts. You can find a photo booth and board games to keep you occupied.

For more information about The Pump House, head to their website. You can also find them on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV