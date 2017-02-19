Taste of My Town: The Salted Cupcake

The pancake cupcake is decorated with a real stack of mini pancakes on top. The Salted Cupcake has over 100 fun and unique cupcakes. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The cupcakes at The Salted Cupcake are flavorful, fun and especially unique. You may call them gourmet cupcakes, but just as appropriate of a title is "two desserts in one."

The Salted Cupcake serves around a dozen flavors of cupcakes each day, but they have over 100 flavors in the recipe book. They serve up flavors like death by chocolate, salted caramel vanilla bean, and cookie dough, but other flavors have branched into unusual flavors like bacon and beer.

"I think what makes us special is that we change our flavors every day. We bake from scratch every morning which is super awesome and rare," says Lizzie Rodgers, a baker at The Salted Cupcake.





In addition to bold flavors, the decor of each cupcake is pure perfection. Most come with extra goodies, like brownies and cookies, to elevate the theme of each cupcake.

WZZM 13's Meredith Ter Haar constructed the pancake cupcake, which comes with a mini stack of pancakes as the topping of the cupcake.

The cupcakes go fast, but the crew are more than happy to take orders and set aside your cupcakes.

"You can call us or Facebook message us or email us your orders and make sure you get a confirmation and then we'll have it for you," says Rodgers.

The weekly menu of cupcakes is always posted to The Salted Cupcake's Facebook page. You can also find more information on their website here.

