Taste of My Town: The Toasted Pickle

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Sandwiches and salads like you've never tasted before...that's what the crew at the Toasted Pickle in Grand Haven is excited to serve up every day.

"We are all about creating a unique experience and really offer in Grand Haven something different," says Jim Avery, co-owner of The Toasted Pickle. "We have these amazing sandwiches, they are special, something you could not get any place else."

The Toasted Pickle has called downtown Grand Haven home for nearly a year. Locals have come to love what the restaurant is offering.

"We love that it's homemade and they use local ingredients," says one diner. "It's really yummy."

Everything is made from scratch, and many of the ingredients are sourced from local partners. Pickles, of course, are a feature and are served with the sandwiches.

The Toasted Pickle is located at 112 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven. They open daily at 11:00 a.m.

For more information and to check out the menu, head to The Toasted Pickle.

