Taste of My Town: The Wooden Shoe Restaurant

The Wooden Shoe has been serving greater Holland comfort food and traditional dutch items for over 50 years. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Tulip Time Festival 2017 has officially started, so it's time to visit the City of Holland and submerge in the dutch culture. One way to do that is visit The Wooden Shoe Restaurant for a meal.

"We just remodeled and did even more dutch with the pictures and that type of stuff and it's just a homey feeling," says Michele Mathews, manager of The Wooden Shoe Restaurant.

Guests love the place because of the quality food, the inexpensive prices, and the friendly staff.

The Wooden Shoe Restaurant is a popular place for breakfast. Locals love the quality and value of the menu. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

"I enjoy coming here, I feel comfortable here," says one local diner. "It's good home cooking. Every time you come here it's good. They aim to please and they do it."

The breakfast and lunch menu is primarily American comfort food, but the restaurant also serves traditional dutch dishes, like balkenbrij and pigs in a blanket.

The Tulip Time Festival is one of the busiest times of year for the restaurant, so plan accordingly. For more information about the restaurant and to check out the menu, head to their website here.

