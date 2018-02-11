Taste of My Town: Uncle Ernie's Pancake House

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - For this week's Taste of My Town the Weekend Morning team traveled to Kalamazoo County to try what some call a "hidden gem."

Uncle Ernie's Pancake House has so much more than pancakes.

"It does have a rich history, it's been in the Milwood area over here for close to 70 years now. We very committed to the community," said owner Ryan Romensky, who has owned it for about 7 years.

"Grandparents come in here who have brought their kids who have brought their kids and who are now bringing grandkids so its generation on generation coming into visit Uncle Ernie's," said Ryan.

"I started coming here 50 years ago and now I come here with my kids. We love the pancakes of course," said one diner, who grew up nearby.

"Our portions are very generous, you'll eat and be full and you are going to go home and be full again," said Ryan.

"We do a compote of the month which changes every month but we have a strawberry, a blueberry, a cherry and a raspberry, which compliment all of the waffles and the pancakes," he explained. Other popular choices include the hashes and some of the chef's creations for the daily special.

And it's not just about the food, it's also about the service. "You'll see the customers come in and we already know what they are going to get so we are racing to try to beat their food onto the table before they get to sit down and have a sip of their first coffee," he said.

"The staff is friendly, the food is good, it's a good family place," said another diner. "It's very good, great comfort food," said another.

So what's changed in 70 years? Not much, but that's what diners say make's Ernie's so great.

