Taste of My Town: Zaloma's Pizza Co.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - We love hearing from our viewers and when Lee Anne Bean sent us an email, telling us we just had to try a new pizza place in Muskegon, we were all in.

Zaloma's Pizza Co. is located in the Lakeside neighborhood, right across the street from the marina. We checked it out in this week's Taste of My Town.

"Zaloma's comes from our 3 kids, Zach, Za, Logan, lo, and Maddie, ma," explained owner Lisa Haugh.



Zaloma's Pizza Co. opened on Memorial Day and you could say Lisa hired well. Her sons Zach and Logan make pizzas while daughter Maddie runs the register.

While the location is new, their pizza prowess goes way back. "We've been doing it for friends and family for the last ten years more as a catering type thing, and the last order was 500 pizzas so we decided we needed to get a spot.

Lee Anne Bean is so glad they did. "I love the people who work here and own it and I also love the pizza. It's way different than any other pizza there is. It's a special sauce, they have their own little recipe. Their crust is so thin and they hand toss it. It's just such a joy to see their dream come true."

Middle child Logan says working with his parents and his siblings makes for a stress-free, low-key environment that he really enjoys. That's the kind of vibe you want in a pizza place.

New visitors are stopping in every day, and regulars are coming back. "My parents owned a pizza restaurant growing up and it reminds me of that, especially the crust. I love the Zaloma's Fav but the Trippy Tomato is amazing," said a local.

The Trippy Tomato is the pizza Logan made for our story. It features a pesto sauce, roasted yellow tomatoes, lots of spinach, black olives and goat cheese.

"Everything is fresh, we use no frozen products, our employees hand toss them as you order," explained Lisa. "The customer reaction has been awesome. We are so excited."

Zaloma's is open Mon-Sat. Click here to check out their hours and menu.

