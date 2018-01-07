Taste of My Town: Zoko 822

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - These days it seems Grand Rapids is growing in all directions -- including north, where the North Monroe Business District is welcoming a brand new place to dine.

It's called Zoko 822 and its the only place serving food of it's kind in West Michigan.

"It was a storage shed for auto parts," said general manager Megan McAllister. Unassuming from the outside, but set one foot inside Zoko 822 and the name makes perfect sense. "Zoko means cozy corner," said Megan.

"We're a Basque-inspired restaurant which is northern Spain, southern France. We feature really simple, clean foods that are locally focused," said Megan when talking about the menu. "Tapas -- you are going to see a lot of seafood on there, we have really fresh ingredients from local farms."

They are serving sit down dinners and lunch to go, where you order from the Bodega counter to go, or you can sit and dine.

"We have a bodega counter where people can order empanadas and bocadillos which are just Spanish sandwiches on baguettes, super simple, and we have a selection of those each day, grab and go salads, a Spanish omelet with potatoes," said Megan.

They are also a gin bar. Why? Because, the gin and tonic is the national drink of Spain.

They also house Bodega 822, a small grocery for the growing neighborhood where you can pick up beer, wine, even gum and toiletries.

They are excited to be part of the Monroe North Business District. "With places like City Built and Field and Fire and the Garage Bar being here it's just a really great destination to come and have some great food and drinks," said Megan.

