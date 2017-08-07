West Michigan restaurants help fund diabetes research

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Applebee's and Olga's Kitchen restaurants are working to help fight type 1 diabetes. On Aug. 11, across the state of Michigan, you can donate to JDRF, a global organization leading the funding for type 1 diabetes research.

Applebee's and Olga's Kitchen are part of the TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants group. The company's MOD Pizza restaurants and Del Taco restaurants are also participating in the fundraiser as well.

Erica Farr from JDRF explained to us how for a donation of $1 or $5 you can get a coupon for a free item on a select menu.

Andrea Ykema from Applebee's also joined us in studio to give us an example of one of the restaurant's All-In Burgers with the All-In Whiskey Bacon Burger.

All-In Whiskey Bacon Burger

Ingredients

1tbsp diced sautéed onions

1 slice cooked chopped bacon

7oz fresh burger

1tsp Kosher salt and pepper

1 slice pepper jack cheese

1tbsp fired up whiskey sauce(cinnamon whiskey infused steak sauce)

2 slices cooked bacon

Favorite burger bun

2oz fried onions

Procedure

Place sautéed onion and chopped bacon on flat grill Press burger patty into toppings Season with kosher salt and pepper Cook for 4 minutes then flip Add the pepper jack cheese and finish cooking to desired doneness Coat thin sliced onions in flour and fry crisp Toast burger bun Spread whiskey sauce on bun Place burger on bottom bun Top with 2 slices cooked bacon Top with crispy fried onions

