'Moving Toward Justice' summit in Muskegon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Free birth control app launches in MichiganMay 15, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
Mom: My kids don't qualify for new Flint benefits…May 15, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
-
2 people hurt at Wayland-area site while trying to…May 15, 2017, 11:01 a.m.