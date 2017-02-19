3 shows revealed for Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens

St. Paul & the Broken Bones is a tight ensemble with a gospel-tinged, retro-soul garage sound complete with horns and a dynamic lead singer. (Photo: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced three of the acts that will perform at the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens 2017 concert series.

Featuring a mix of blues, rock, alternative and indie, part of the lineup will include St. Paul & The Broken Bones; Four Voices featuring Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls; and JETHRO TULL by Ian Anderson.

The complete 30-show lineup will be announced in mid-April.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones - June 9

St. Paul & the Broken Bones is a tight ensemble with a gospel-tinged, retro-soul garage sound complete with horns and a dynamic lead singer. The stirring live shows of the Birmingham, Alabama band quickly garnered them a large following after the group formed in 2011.

Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers - June 12

Legendary artists and longtime friends Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will share the stage in a special group performance as Four Voices.

JETHRO TULL by Ian Anderson - August 18

Ian Anderson, known throughout the world of rock music as the flute and voice behind the legendary Jethro Tull, celebrates his 49th year as an international recording and performing musician in 2017.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to purchase tickets during a members-only presale, April 29 through May 12. During the pre-sale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13.

To join or renew before April 29, visit MeijerGardens.org/Membership.

