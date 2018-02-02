Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild event

Turtle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild is happening Feb. 10 and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with John Ball Zoo at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Have fun exploring the survival techniques of a Chaco tortoise, hooded rats, emperor scorpions and a New Caledonian gecko. Enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, completing art projects, playing animal games and trying your luck at animal challenges.

Perfect for ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome. Come in from the cold and have some fun! Reservations are required!

Call Meijer Gardens at 616-975-3144 or John Ball Zoo at 616-336-4301 to enroll.

Member Cost: $5

Non-Member Cost: $7

Age Range: 3 and older

Courtesy: http://www.meijergardens.org/calendar/animal-adventures-surviving-in-the-wild-4/

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV