Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild event

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild is happening Feb. 10 and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with John Ball Zoo at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
Have fun exploring the survival techniques of a Chaco tortoise, hooded rats, emperor scorpions and a New Caledonian gecko. Enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, completing art projects, playing animal games and trying your luck at animal challenges.
Perfect for ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome. Come in from the cold and have some fun! Reservations are required!
Call Meijer Gardens at 616-975-3144 or John Ball Zoo at 616-336-4301 to enroll.
- Member Cost: $5
- Non-Member Cost: $7
- Age Range: 3 and older
