Bid for Bachelors & Bachelorettes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes is an auction style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis.

All proceeds stay in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families.

The event is being held on March 3, 2018 at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bidding begins at 7 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $30, at the door they're $35. WZZM 13's Dan Harland will be hosting the event.

For more information, please visit bidforbach.org.

