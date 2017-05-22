WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Antwone Fisher speaking at Michigan CASA event

Children are often the victims of circumstances, and need advocates to stand up for them. Michigan CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, are those people.

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 2:01 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan CASA is hosting a fundraising event at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market May 23. Antwone Fisher, a screenwriter, poet, lecturer, and advocate will be giving the keynote speaker. 

Michigan CASA is a nonprofit organization that creates and supports programs across Michigan that recruit, train, screen, and supervise CASA volunteers.  These people are Court Appointed Special Advocates.  They are chosen by a judge to speak in the best interest of a child who has been abused, neglected, or abandoned. 

Fisher is open about his past. He was born to a teenage mother in prison, and placed in foster care where he was abused physically, verbally, and sexually. A film written by Fisher shows some of those experiences. Denzel Washington starred in and directed the 2002 film. 

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes cocktails, dinner and conversation.

You can find out more about Michigan CASA and the May 23 event by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories