Antwone Fisher speaking at Michigan CASA event

Michigan CASA

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan CASA is hosting a fundraising event at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market May 23. Antwone Fisher, a screenwriter, poet, lecturer, and advocate will be giving the keynote speaker.

Michigan CASA is a nonprofit organization that creates and supports programs across Michigan that recruit, train, screen, and supervise CASA volunteers. These people are Court Appointed Special Advocates. They are chosen by a judge to speak in the best interest of a child who has been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Fisher is open about his past. He was born to a teenage mother in prison, and placed in foster care where he was abused physically, verbally, and sexually. A film written by Fisher shows some of those experiences. Denzel Washington starred in and directed the 2002 film.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes cocktails, dinner and conversation.

You can find out more about Michigan CASA and the May 23 event by following this link.

