GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a partnership with Founders Brewing Company and Brewery Vivant, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering a class about beer.
On Feb. 16, beer enthusiasts can learn about the process of barrel-aging as well as sample some barrel-aged beers.
Representatives from both Brewery Vivant and Founders will be at the class to lead the tasting and answer questions.
Admission is $8 for museum members and $18 non-members. You can sign up for the class by visiting the museum's website.
Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
