Beer Explorers class at Grand Rapids Public Museum looks at barrel-aging process

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 12:30 PM. EST February 13, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a partnership with Founders Brewing Company and Brewery Vivant, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering a class about beer.

On Feb. 16, beer enthusiasts can learn about the process of barrel-aging as well as sample some barrel-aged beers.

Representatives from both Brewery Vivant and Founders will be at the class to lead the tasting and answer questions.

Admission is $8 for museum members and $18 non-members. You can sign up for the class by visiting the museum's website.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM 13.

