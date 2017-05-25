WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Behind the Mitten: Beer & brats, Alma Highland Festival, Fruitport Old Fashion Days

Behind the Mitten: Beer, Scottish Fest & Old Fashioned Days

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 6:12 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here's a look at events happening Behind the Mitten this weekend! 

12th annual Beer & Brats Festival, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

The Alma Highland Festival and Games takes place this weekend at Alma College, celebrating its 50th year!

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Pomona Park in Fruitport.

Don't forget to check out our list of Memorial Day parades and events happening in West Michigan this weekend as well. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories