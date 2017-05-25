Behind the Mitten: Beer & brats, Alma Highland Festival, Fruitport Old Fashion Days

(Photo: miltk)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here's a look at events happening Behind the Mitten this weekend!

12th annual Beer & Brats Festival, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

The Alma Highland Festival and Games takes place this weekend at Alma College, celebrating its 50th year!

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Pomona Park in Fruitport.

Don't forget to check out our list of Memorial Day parades and events happening in West Michigan this weekend as well.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV