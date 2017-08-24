Behind the Mitten: Festivals across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS - This week's Behind the Mitten features the following events:
- 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival, Aug. 25-27; Muskegon
- Burning Foot Beer Festival, Aug. 26; Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon
- 2017 Hispanic Festival, Aug. 25-27; Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids
- Polish Festival, Aug. 25-27; Grand Rapids
- Running of the Bulls Pub Crawl, Aug. 26; Downtown Grand Rapids
