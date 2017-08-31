Behind the Mitten: Pierogies, BBQ, cocktails and more!

Iron Fish Distillery (Photo: Facebook/Iron Fish Distillery)

WEST MICHIGAN - This week's Behind the Mitten features the following events:

First Year Anniversary Bash, Sept. 1 through 3; Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville

Midwest BBQ Smokeout, 4 to 10:30 pm Sept. 2; Final Gravity Brewing Company in Decatur

Muskegon Polish Festival

When: noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster, downtown Muskegon

How much: $5 for 21 and up, free from 21 and under, free admission for all from noon to 4 p.m. Friday

GR Bridge Walk, Labor Day

The walk will be slightly different this year: instead of starting at 8 a.m., the walk will start at 10 a.m. Monday on the Gillett Bridge.

Part of the river walk on the west side of the Grand River is closed for construction, so the route will detour on Scribner Avenue and then cross on the Sixth Street bridge.

The end of the walk will stop just south of the Gillett Bridge at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, where the West Michigan Labor Fest starts at 11 a.m. with food, rides and games.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV