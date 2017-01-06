Behind the Mitten: Remodeling & New Homes Show, MadCap Coffee & Juicing

GR Remodeling and New home show (Photo: GR Remodeling and New home show)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Begin the new year at The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, which takes place this weekend (Friday-Sunday) at DeVos Place. It will be with everything to build a new home, finish your basement or renovate a bedroom or rec room.

Hundreds of local builders, remodelers, home improvement service providers will be on hand, as well as expert advice and endless inspiration.

The show is hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14, and free for children ages 5 and under.

The award-winning MadCap Coffee in Grand Rapids just opened a second location at the Downtown Market. Join them for a special Ethiopia Series Tasting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $50, and includes 8 examples of some of the finest coffees from across Ethiopia.

Tickets can be found at https://nvite.com/madcapcoffee/ab90.

Did you get a juicer for Christmas? Learn how to squeeze the most out of your fruits and veggies at Introduction to Juicing with Malamiah Juice Bar at the Downtown Market. You'll be creating a variety of different juice combos.

Looking ahead to next week:

AMSOIL Arenacross, Jan. 14 & 15; Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo Beer Week, Jan. 14 - 21; various events in and around Kalamazoo.

