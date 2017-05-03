'Believe 2 Become' initiative working to advance careers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Community leaders are working to help workers and students take the next step in their careers.
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park hosted the "Believe 2 Become" initiative Wednesday, May 3.
Guests discussed obstacles in our local economy, including labor shortages in key sectors and invisibility of careers and preparation pathways to emerging workers.
Believe 2 Become is an initiative of the Doug & Maria DeVos Foundation.
