Beverly Pepper exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Drawn Into Form: Sixty Years of Drawings and Prints by Beverly Pepper will soon be open at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Seventy works from American sculptor Beverly Pepper from the early 1950s through present day can be viewed beginning Feb. 2.

From sketches capturing scenes of everyday life and landscape views to abstract explorations of space and form to technical drawings and independent prints, the exhibition will evidence one of the most profound artistic careers in recent memory. -meijergardens.org

According to Meijer Gardens' website, Pepper is among the most prodigious and prolific sculptors in Contemporary art and a pioneering female force in the visual arts. Her career spans more than six decades and her work is found in many of the world’s most important public and private collections, including a significant number of civic and government plazas and courtyards across the United States and Europe.

The exhibit will remain open through April 29.

