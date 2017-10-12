Blandford Nature Center celebrates annual Harvest Fest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Now that West Michigan is starting to consistently experience cooler weather again, many people find themselves embracing the autumn season.

Blandford Nature Center, in Grand Rapids, is making that task easier this Saturday with its annual Harvest Fest event.

"It is a time we look forward to every year. It is a gorgeous season and a time to highlight what Michigan has to offer," said Renee Baker, Community Program Manager for Blandford. "We have more than just your tradition orchard things to do. We do have animals here. We have farm animals along with owls and hawks. We even have a bobcat."

"But we also have wagon rides. We have scarecrows to make, one per family -- and, we have candle dipping."

Those are among the many activities visitors will take part in while exploring the 263-acre nature center center. The Harvest Fest appease to all of the senses, including the sense of taste.

"New this year, we are having a pig roast. We will be offering pork sandwiches and we will also have, for adults, hard cider from Vander Mill Cider. We will also have regular cider along with some donuts as well," said Baker.

The annual Harvest Fest is Blandford Nature Center on Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m. to p.m. The cost is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

The cost of admission includes a wagon ride for every member of the family activities including candle-making and scarecrow making. The scarecrows are limited to one per family. The cost of concessions are extra.

