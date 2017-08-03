Bring the whole family to 'Bark in the Dark' at Riverside Park

Humane Society of West Michigan Bark in the Dark 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking for a fun event for the whole family -- including Sparky? Bark in the Dark is just the thing!

Bark in the Dark will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

It is a dog friendly 5k fun run/walk. There is also a 1 mile route for those lazy dogs (literally). Both routes will takeoff at 6:30 p.m.

Time to start training!

Families can register, check-in, have their faces painted and enjoy a photo booth starting at 5 p.m. After the races, there will be live music, a beer tent and food.

There is still plenty of time to sign up! The race costs $35, plus a $3 signup fee -- however, if you sign up by Friday, Aug.4, the Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a $5 discount when you use the code EARLYBIRD.

