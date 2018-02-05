Broadway GR brings 'Beautiful, The Carole King Musical ' to town

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award. Beautiful, The Carole King Musical is making its way to Devos Performance Hall.

Broadway Grand Rapids Marketing Director Meghan Distel stopped by My West Michigan for a preview of the show that runs Feb. 13 through 18.

Tickets are can be purchased by clicking here.

The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV