Calling all fans of The Beach Boys! Get your Tulip Time 2018 tickets starting Thursday

The Beach Boys (Photo: Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Beach Boys, The Texas Tenors and more coming to Tulip Time in May.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Buy them online, in person at the Tulip Time Box Office or by phone at 800-822-2770.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. and general seating tickets are $65 while premium seating tickets are $75.

The festival runs from May 5-13, 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV