Chocolate making classes offered at Grand Haven's Choclate's by Grimaldi

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Spending time with the family can be a great gift for Mother's Day, and making a special choclate treat can make it even more memorable. Chocolates by Grimaldi is offering a Creative Chocolate Making Class for people wanting to learn more about the art of making chocolate.

The Grand Haven based business allows students of the class to design and create their own unique chocolate bars. The 90 minute class costs $35 a person and includes all of the materials needed to create your treat, including flavor, decorations, and chocolate.

There are 18 slots available for each class and there are private classes available for groups of 12 or more.

You can visit Chocolates by Grimaldi's website to learn more, or call (616)935-7740 to reserve a spot.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday if you want to stop in to pick up your favorite treat.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Mackenzie Thaden is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email us at news@wzzm13.com or visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV