February getaways and events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See a variety of activities going on across West Michigan this month.

Zoko822: New Restaurant in GR

Zoko 822 is a casual fine dining restaurant with Basque-inspired cuisine featuring northern Spanish and southern French small plates, an extensive gin collection, craft beer, and cocktails.

They just celebrated their grand opening last week

They now have Gin Mondays! Every Monday, we're showcasing a select gin from our variety of over 40. Guests will be able to get discounted tastes and gin cocktails with this gin all day long.

We're also offering a Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. Bar snacks and three tiers of gin cocktails will be available. I have attached pictures to use for this.

Located on Ottawa Ave on the north end of downtown, near Gray Skies Distillery

Virtue Cider Wassail

Virtude Cider in Fennville

Our annual Wassail is back again at Virtue Cider, this year taking place on Saturday, February 10.

Join us for our take on the English tradition of wassailing (singing to) to bless the trees for a bountiful cider apple harvest the following year.

This year features bonfires, horse-drawn sleigh rides, after-dark orchard tours, and a live music processional.

We'll sing to the trees to cast out any harmful orchard spirits, while beckoning the good ones who will bring us a good harvest next season.

This is an all-ages event until dark. (The after-dark orchard tour will be 21+, commencing with a performance by Detroit Party Marching Band.)

Dress for outdoor weather! We also welcome seasonal costumes or masks to keep with tradition.

Dining in the Dark: Muskegon Farmers Market

Dining in the Dark is an event that will heighten four of your five senses.

Wed, February 14, 2018, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Muskegon Farmers Market

Enjoy a fun, out-of-your-comfort-zone experience while dining in a whole new way. Chef Jack Page will be creating a delicious four-course meal designed to stimulate the palate and challenge your sense of smell and taste.

Of course, all of this will happen while eating completely in the dark! Wearing older clothing is encouraged.

A cash bar will be on-hand. Happy hour will be 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.

There is limited seating and this event will sell out!

Cocktails, Chocolate and Spirit Tasting

Long Road Distillers, February 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Treat your Valentine, (and self), to a Cocktail, Chocolate and Spirit tasting with Long Road Distillers and Mokaya Chocolate Boutique.

Belly up to our private Rickhouse bar, and be guided through the flavors of 4 unique pairings.

Each pairing will include a splash of spirit, a sample of cocktail and a hand crafted Mokaya chocolate made with Long Road spirits.

$50 per couple, will sell out

New 2018 West Michigan Travel Guide

Brand new for 2018, the West Michigan Travel Guide covers the whole west side of the state

Free copies by mail or online

Event calendar for 2018

Lots of fun articles: foodie bucket list, travel with kids, free & low cost ideas available online at WMTA.org for request

For more information, please visit WMTA.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV