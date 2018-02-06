WZZM
February getaways and events in West Michigan

February Fun in West Michigan

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:14 AM. EST February 06, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See a variety of activities going on across West Michigan this month.

Zoko822: New Restaurant in GR

  • Zoko 822 is a casual fine dining restaurant with Basque-inspired cuisine featuring northern Spanish and southern French small plates, an extensive gin collection, craft beer, and cocktails.
  • They just celebrated their grand opening last week
  • They now have Gin Mondays! Every Monday, we're showcasing a select gin from our variety of over 40. Guests will be able to get discounted tastes and gin cocktails with this gin all day long. 
  • We're also offering a Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. Bar snacks and three tiers of gin cocktails will be available. I have attached pictures to use for this. 
  • Located on Ottawa Ave on the north end of downtown, near Gray Skies Distillery 

Virtue Cider Wassail

  • Virtude Cider in Fennville
  • Our annual Wassail is back again at Virtue Cider, this year taking place on Saturday, February 10. 
  • Join us for our take on the English tradition of wassailing (singing to) to bless the trees for a bountiful cider apple harvest the following year. 
  • This year features bonfires, horse-drawn sleigh rides, after-dark orchard tours, and a live music processional.
  • We'll sing to the trees to cast out any harmful orchard spirits, while beckoning the good ones who will bring us a good harvest next season. 
  • This is an all-ages event until dark. (The after-dark orchard tour will be 21+, commencing with a performance by Detroit Party Marching Band.)
  • Dress for outdoor weather! We also welcome seasonal costumes or masks to keep with tradition.

Dining in the Dark: Muskegon Farmers Market

  • Dining in the Dark is an event that will heighten four of your five senses. 
  • Wed, February 14, 2018, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Muskegon Farmers Market
  • Enjoy a fun, out-of-your-comfort-zone experience while dining in a whole new way. Chef Jack Page will be creating a delicious four-course meal designed to stimulate the palate and challenge your sense of smell and taste. 
  • Of course, all of this will happen while eating completely in the dark! Wearing older clothing is encouraged. 
  •  A cash bar will be on-hand. Happy hour will be 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.
  •  Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.
  •  There is limited seating and this event will sell out!

Cocktails, Chocolate and Spirit Tasting

  • Long Road Distillers, February 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • Treat your Valentine, (and self), to a Cocktail, Chocolate and Spirit tasting with Long Road Distillers and Mokaya Chocolate Boutique. 
  • Belly up to our private Rickhouse bar, and be guided through the flavors of 4 unique pairings. 
  • Each pairing will include a splash of spirit, a sample of cocktail and a hand crafted Mokaya chocolate made with Long Road spirits.
  • $50 per couple, will sell out

New 2018 West Michigan Travel Guide

  • Brand new for 2018, the West Michigan Travel Guide covers the whole west side of the state
  • Free copies by mail or online
  • Event calendar for 2018
  • Lots of fun articles: foodie bucket list, travel with kids, free & low cost ideas available online at WMTA.org for request

For more information, please visit WMTA.org.

