Finding the RV to fit your family's needs

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is a great place to start thinking about your family's next camper.

Woodland Travel Center will feature everything from new Airstream models to the latest SylvanSport GO models.

Chad Carlson, Woodland Travel Center General Manager, stopped by The Exchange to explain how they have something to fit every family's camping needs.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is Jan. 18 through 21 at DeVos Place. The show will feature over 100 RV lines along with a huge selection of accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations.

For tickets and information, visit showspan.com/GRV. For more information about Woodland Travel Center, visit woodlandtravelcenter.net.

