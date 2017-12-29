Founders taking two days to ring in the new year

(Photo: Founders Brewing Co.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders Brewing Company is celebrating the new year with two days of fun and activities!

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the taproom will host The Accidentals, as well as Jake Allen and Stephie James.

The celebration kicks off at 9:30 p.m. and is $10 at the door. There are no tickets being sold in advance.

Anyone wanting to participate must be over the age of 21.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, The Crane Wives will perform.

You can learn more about the events by following this link.

