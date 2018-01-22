Go 'All the Way' with Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

"All the Way" is being performed at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre until January 28, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A night out on the town can also engage your brain. Currently showing at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is "All the Way."

The show looks at American history during the civil rights era and of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and president Lyndon Johnson.

The play is written by Robert Schenkkan.

You can check it out until Jan. 28.

Wednesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, there is a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets range in price between $16 and $28.

"All the Way" is recommended for teen/adult audiences and depicts the events of the time from the official record, memoirs and verified recollections of the people depicted in the show.

You can learn more about the show and the cast by following this link.

