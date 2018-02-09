Golf show brings in LPGA Teacher of the Year to help you with your game!

Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - DeVos Place welcomes the West Michigan Golf Show back this year.

With a ton of merchandise for sale, as well as interactive activities for every level -- you can take a swing at the par three course, try your best at the long drive simulation or work on your putting game.

If your game makes you want to do this...

YOU'RE IN LUCK! Alison Curdt has a long list of credentials. She was named LPGA Teacher of the year for 2017-2018, the 2016 SoCal PGA Teacher of the Year, the 2015 LPGA National Teacher of the Year and Golf Digest named her Best Young Teacher in America.

What makes Curdt unique is her ability to help her students with the physical aspect of their game as well as their mental. Curdt is a licensed sports psychotherapist, so, she can turn your feelings of frustration to some relief and have you playing better in no time.

Curdt helped Kamady Rudd with her swing this morning! Check out how in the video above.

Curdt will be at the Golf Show all weekend. It begins Feb. 9, and goes from 2 to 9 p.m., picks back up Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and finishes Sunday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14 and multi-day tickets are $15!

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV