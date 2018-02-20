Gospel concert benefits local charter school

John P. Kee will perform in Grandville at a concert February 23, 2018.

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - A concert is helping collect donations for a local charter school.

It's called Radical Worship "Throw Back Night." The show stars John P. Kee and New Life.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, and $27 the day of the show. If you want to have a VIP experience, you need $40.

The show itself is taking place Feb. 23, 2018 at One Church Empowerment Center at 3075 30th Street SW in Grandville. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The concert is being used to raise funds to help put miniature libraries in all of the classrooms at William C. Abney Academy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV