GR breweries offer weekend discounts after Beer Fest was postponed because of floods

Craft beer tasting flight, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Michigan Brewers Guild Winter Beer Fest was postponed due to flooding. Now, many breweries across West Michigan are offering discounts this weekend for people who came to town planning on attending Beer Fest.

The Brewers Guild posted on social media that the festival has been moved to March 2 and 3.

Here is a list of some of the breweries that are offering discounts to Beer Fest ticket-holders:

See the full list here.

