GRAM on the Green is back: Everything you need to know

GRAM on the Green. (Photo: Courtesy of the GRAM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced the lineup for the ninth annual GRAM on the Green -- a free, outdoor concert series.

For about six weeks through July and August, GRAM on the Green features local and regional talent. All ages are welcome to enjoy free live music, dancing, food trucks, art-making activities and a convenient cash bar.

"The Grand Rapids Art Museum is thrilled for the return of GRAM on the Green in its ninth season," said Communications Manager, Elizabeth Payne. "Visit the heart of downtown Grand Rapids and see our city landscape come to life as a dynamic and inclusive gathering space."

GRAM on the Green happens on Thursday nights, from 6 to 9 p.m. The art museum is also free to the public on Thursday evenings, so while you're enjoying the festivities outside, you can also check out the latest summer exhibits like The Art of Rube Goldberg, Black Waves: The Tattoo Art of Leo Zulueta, Off-Shore and On the Beach, and the reemergence of the Permanent Collection on level 3 of the museum.

The 2017 GRAM on the Green Lineup:

Cabildo, Latin alternative. Performing July 6 from 6-9 p.m.

The Crane Wives, Folk rock. Performing July 13 from 6-9 p.m.

The Great Ones (Lady Ace Boogie + JROB) feat. Orlando of BedRock and DJ Dean Martian, Hip-hop. Performing July 20, from 6-9 p.m.

COMPLETE VII and SuperDre, Electronic/House. Restricted to ages 21 and up, performing July 27 from 9 p.m. - Midnight.

The Accidentals, Indie folk rock. Performing August 3, 6 - 9 pm

Walter White, Jazz. Performing August 10, 6 - 9 pm.

For more information, check out the GRAM's website.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

