Grand Rapids Boat Show in town this weekend

Motor yacht in navigation, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It might be February, but summer is coming and you may want to start getting ready for it.

If you are thinking about spending time out on the water, you'll want to check out what's happening this weekend in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show starts Wednesday, Feb. 15 at DeVos Place.

There will be more than 400 boats from more than 100 manufacturers at the event. That includes motor yachts, trawlers, cruisers and center consoles, fishing boats, pontoons, runabouts, deckboats, pro style ski and wakeboard boats, bass boats, kayaks and canoes, inflatables and personal watercrafts!

This year, three luxury yachts share the spotlight as the gems of the show: the Carver 37 Coupe, Regal 42 Sport Coupe and Tiara Q 44.

The event runs on the following days at the following times:

Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

For more information, click here.

