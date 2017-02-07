Grand Rapids: 'Cool Brew, Hot Eats' kick starts Beer Month GR

Large mug of beer and burger, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In eight days, Grand Rapids begins the annual showcase of its best beer and food combinations.

Grand Rapids is Beer City, USA -- due largely in part to the 60+ craft breweries within 60 minutes of downtown. Starting on Feb. 15, the annual 'Cool Brew, Hot Eats,' event begins. One of many events that occur during annual Beer Month GR.

Cool Brews, Hot Eats allows participants to experience the best of two worlds, great beer and delicious food at a number of different locations in the area. Some local restaurants even offer beer-infused entrees.

You can view the menus here.

For more information on Beer Month GR and other boozy events, visit Experience Grand Rapids.

