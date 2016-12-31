Grand Rapids hosts New Year's Eve events across the city

File Photo of party

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ring in the new year in Downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. There are events for the whole family.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is holding their 'New Year's Early Eve' Saturday night from 6 to 8.

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be playing the Rockford Icehogs Saturday night at 6. The Van Andel Arena will be showing an indoor fireworks show after the game, as well as hold open skate.

The B.O.B is spinning tunes from different decades on each floor for celebrations all night long. The event opens to the public at 6 Saturday night. pre-sale tickets include admission to B.O.B.'s Brewery, H.O.M.E., Gilly's, Bobarino's, and L3vel. Eve cover for the night will be $10 and the line will begin in the brewery.

The Pyramid Scheme is holding their Back to the '90s New Year's Eve bash starting at 9 Saturday night. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit their website for more details.

