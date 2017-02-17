Grand Rapids Public Library hosts Annual Taste of Soul

Taste of Soul Sunday at GRPL

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating the 12th Annual Taste of Soul, this Sunday, Feb. 19. The yearly event is in honor of Black History Month.

It highlights African American heritage and culture by showcasing local artists, musicians, dancers, authors, historians and restaurateurs.

Taste of Soul will take place on Feb. 15 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Library located at 111 Library St NE.

The event is free and sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

Free food samplings will be provided by local restaurants:

Big Ed's BBQ

Daddy Pete's BBQ

Gursha Ethiopian Restaurant

Malamiah Juice Bar

Performers will include:

Detroit-based group, "Sound Proof"

Kathy Lamar

Gospel singer, Glenda Williams

Presentations include:

"Ordinary Black Folks." Dr. Benjamin Wilson, emeritus professor and former director of African American Studies at Western Michigan University, will examine the lives of "Ordinary Black Folks" who lived in West Michigan between 1919-1950. He will also discuss the Black "southernization" of West Michigan through home remedies, food choices and beauty tips, among other things.

David L. Head will take on the persona of engineering genius, Granville T. Woods, and present his life 3-D, highlighting his pivotal role in modernizing our society.

Taste of Soul will also have spaces dedicated to creative activities for the entire family.

You can find more detailed information on the Grand Rapids Public Library website.

