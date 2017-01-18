WZZM
Grand Rapids rallies to support the Women's March on Washington

Katie Sakala, WZZM 10:38 AM. EST January 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds of thousands of people across the country plan to attend the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Sister marches are planned for all 50 states, including Michigan.

Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids will hold a rally in support of the march on Saturday. It is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They plan to live stream the march in Washington, to their sanctuary and social hall. There will periodic check in's with marchers and performances from local poets, musicians and comedy groups.

You can learn more about the even on their Facebook page.

The Apartment Lounge on Sheldon Blvd. will also hold a viewing party Saturday. It runs from noon until 3 p.m. Learn more about their specific streaming plans on their Facebook page.

To learn more about the Women's March on Washington and what it stands for, click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)

