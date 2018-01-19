Grand Rapids RV show offers every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle

Dutch Star

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show is underway at DeVos Place Jan. 18 through 21.

The show features all of the latest and greatest when it comes to life on the road, that great outdoor and camping lifestyle. We're talking RV's, campers, accessories and even destinations!

Kyle Walcott joined The Exchange from Midway RV Center to talk about some of the new and unique product lines offered at Midway RV.

For more information about the show, including hours and ticket prices, visit www.showspan.com/GRV.

