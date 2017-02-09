Grand Rapids: Winter festival features life-sized Muhammad Ali ice sculpture

Life-sized Muhammad Ali ice sculpture, featured at Valent-ICE downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Emma Nicholas, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids' third annual winter ice festival, Valent-ICE, is back downtown starting Feb. 10.

Valent-ICE, organized by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. (DGRI) in partnership with the Food Network's Ice Guru Randy Finch, is a gallery of ice sculpture spanning across downtown. According to Experience Grand Rapids, the event has emerged as one of Michigan's top 5 ice festivals. It features the state's largest ice bar, a community-voted sculpture contest, live ice sculpting demonstrations and more than 50 sculptures, which all total to 17-tons of ice.

The event brings together more than various businesses, community partners and 10 sponsors. It is a part of an even larger event experience in Grand Rapids, Snow Days GR.

Among all the wintry excitement, the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) unveiled its own addition to Valent-ICE -- a life-sized Muhammad Ali ice sculpture. The sculpture is located at 87 Monroe Center.

The late, Berrien Springs, Mich. resident and former heavyweight champion sculpture is up for community vote to make it the "Greatest of All Time." Along with being able to view the sculpture, the public can experience the Muhammad Ali Pop-Up Display and Photo Exhibit. The GRAAMA is showcasing items about the champion boxer and some photos of his life while he lived in Michigan.

The GRAAMA is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 12-noon to 5 p.m.

