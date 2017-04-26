GRandJazzFest reveals lineup for 2017 event

Saxophonist Richard Elliot

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Energy Foundation has revealed the lineup for the sixth annual festival!

The 2017 event will take place Aug. 19 and 20 at Rosa Parks Circle.

Organizers announced the lineup on Wednesday, April 26, at a Lineup Reveal Party at H.O.M.E. at The B.O.B. as part of International Jazz Day.

Saxophonist Richard Elliot will headline the event.

The complete performance lineup in order of appearance:

Saturday:

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans Hyde, 12:30 p.m. Terry Lower / Jazz Expedition Sextet, 2 p.m. Ed Stone and the Flowmasters, 3:30 p.m. Tumbao Bravo, 5 p.m. Bryan Lubeck, 6:30 p.m. Richard Elliot, 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Jazz Student Band - Blushing Monk, 1 p.m. The Isaac Norris Project, 2:30 p.m. organissimo, 4 p.m. Four80East, 5:30 p.m. Nate Harasim & NILS featuring Brandon Willis, 7 p.m.

“We have music for everyone,” GRandJazzFest Founder Audrey Sundstrom said in a press release. “The great thing about jazz is there are so many types. Our goal is to spread the love of jazz in all it forms.”

GRandJazzFest is free -- courtesy of presenting sponsor DTE Energy Foundation, the City of Grand Rapids, Gilmore Collection, GR and Jazz, IntentPR, Corporate Live, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Amway Hotel Corporation, Experience Grand Rapids, Icon Sign, Matt Huizenga Videography, Meijer, MoxieMen, Steelcase, Configura, Fancy Faces, Grand Rapids Community College, Hilger Hammond, Kitchen 67, Levens Strand & Glover, Rick and Mary Stevens, Rockford Construction, Swift Printing, WGVU and more.

For more information about GRandJazzFest, click here.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV