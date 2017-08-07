Helen DeVos Children's Hospital kicks off unique kids marathon

Children running - stock image. (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Grand Rapids Kid's Marathon is kicking off Monday, Aug. 7, and it's a unique twist on a regular marathon.

The marathon allows kids to run or walk the distance of the Grand Rapids Marathon over the course of several weeks.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, kids will run the last 1.2 miles of their marathon on the official race course of the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon at the David D. Hunting YMCA.

The marathon event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Millennium Park located 1415 Maynard Avenue in Grand Rapids.

