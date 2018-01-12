Home Remodeling and New Homes show held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 2018 Remodeling and New Homes Show started on Friday, Jan. 12 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Over 200 local exhibitors will be present at the show.

The event will run through the weekend, and there are opportunities to attend seminars about remodeling or building a new home. People attending can also get training in electrical work, drywall repair, ceramic tiling and plumbing.

The Remodeling and New Homes Show is also taking place on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.n. to 5 p.m. All-show tickets are $16. Daily passes are $9 for adults and $4 for children.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV