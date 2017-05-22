Hope Network's One in Five marathon for mental health on Saturday

running

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One in five adults will experience mental illness and here in the United States. That equates to more 40 million people.

The proceeds from the One in Five Marathon Relay will go to fund early intervention programming and Hope Network services for those battling severe mental illness.

The One in Five Marathon represents the challenges those people face. Teams of five will run a full marathon together.

The first four members will fun 5 miles, but the fifth and final member will fun a more challenging 6.2 miles, representing the one in five who struggle with mental health illnesses.

The marathon is taking place Saturday, May 27 in Grand Rapids. If you don't want to run, you can participate in a community walk, or a virtual 10K.

You can find all of the details about the event by clicking here.

