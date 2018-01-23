'In the Moonlight' event for Camp Newaygo

Camp Newaygo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Executive Chef Chris Gribble and Caitlin Phillips, Business Director of Camp Newaygo talk with us about their upcoming event, "In the Moonlight."

It's a fundraiser for Camp Newaygo. "In the Moonlight" takes place on Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. It will be held at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

The cost is $45 per person. Reservations can be made at campnewaygo.org/events or by calling 231-652-1184.

