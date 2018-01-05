Juice Ball 2018: Grease Lightning!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a total blast every year -- the Juice Ball fundraiser for the non-profit Kitchen Sage is Saturday, Jan. 6, at 20 Monroe Live.

Every year, guests are encouraged to go all out when it comes to the theme -- and this year it's Grease Lightning!

Meredith TerHaar met up with Anicia Capozzoli at the Kostume Room to learn more about the event and the organization it supports.

Here's what organizers have to say about the Juice Ball:

"Lace up Greasers as we transform 20 Monroe Live into a historical mash-up of The Frosty Palace (Grease), Arnold’s (Happy Days) and The Pizza Bowl (Laverne & Shirley).

Nine Mile Smile will be returning to perform the Grease Soundtrack in its entirety!

So burn rubber and make sure to come out to this 50’s themed FUNraiser. You will be on Cloud 9, Daddy-O!! In honor of the 9th year of Juice Ball, we will not only be celebrating Tommy Fitzgerald’s birthday but also his cool non-profit, Kitchen Sage."

Kitchen Sage is a culinary training program for at-risk youth.

The Juice Ball is Saturday, Jan. 6 starting at 8 p.m. until midnight.

