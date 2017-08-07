Kent County Youth Fair kicks off 83rd season

(Photo: facebook.com/KentCountyYouthFair)

LOWELL, MICH. - The Kent County Youth Fair has officially begun!

The annual event runs Aug. 7 through 12 with more than 50 planned attractions, entertainment and education for local families.

Organizers say the fair aims to reach people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Goat Mountain. Just one of the cool things to see at the 83rd Kent Count Youth Fair that kicks off today in Lowell @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/r20Ic3afMB — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) August 7, 2017

This year's theme is "Raising the Steaks." Event highlights include:

Children's Barnyard petting area full of cute animals to interact with

Reading for Rides Day free carnival rides with completed registration on Tuesday, Aug. 8

Expanded Ag Adventure Barn and new FairTRADE Educational Trading Cards

Handicapable Day rides and luncheon on Friday, Aug. 11

Racing Pigs with shows three times daily

Free Entertainment Tent with performances daily

A full scale Ninja Obstacle Course open daily

To see a full list of events, daily themes and more, click here.

