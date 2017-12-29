Kent District Library celebrates Noon Year

KENTWOOD, MICH. - When midnight is too late to stay up, the Kent District Library has you covered. They are ringing in the new year at noon on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Multiple branches of the Kent District Library are hosting the celebration. The Kentwood branch is starting the festivities at 11:30 a.m.

There will be activities, crafts and noisemakers as well as a noon countdown to the new year.

You can check out the Facebook event by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV